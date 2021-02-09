Man survives harrowing hit-and-run caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a hit-and-run caught on camera that left one man injured.

The crash happened Jan. 16 around 2:30 a.m. at Northwest 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the victim, Matthew Masters, pushing his bicycle across the street in a crosswalk.

Headlights and a car can be seen traveling northbound, striking Masters and sending him into the air.

“I just heard the rev of the engine, a speeding car, and I just got hit. And all of the sudden I woke up on the side of the road,” Masters says.

A sanitation truck pulled up to the scene moments afterward, and an employee is seen in the surveillance video tending to Masters.

According to the police incident report, fragments of the car’s front bumper with part numbers were littered on the pavement, leading investigators to believe this car in question was a late-model Nissan. Masters believes the car was white.

Masters suffered a fractured pelvis and knee, as well as lacerations on his foot. He said he was in a wheelchair and using a walker, but is able to get around with the help of crutches now.

“Thank you to the trash man who found me on the side of the road,” Masters said. “I’m lucky to be alive. I just can’t believe after looking at the video how hard that impact was. And I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.