Miami-Dade County Youth Fair postponed until end of year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers have decided to postpone the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair until the end of the year.

The fair is now expected to be held from Nov. 18 through Dec. 5.

“The Ticket Conversion Policy that was created for guests who purchased tickets to the 2020 Youth Fair will remain in effect for the rescheduled 2021 Youth Fair,” a news release from the Youth Fair stated. “In addition, we are amending this policy to include a refund opportunity for guests who do not wish to take advantage of the benefits outlined in the ticket conversion policy.”

Those who wish to receive a refund can do so through March 11 by calling 1-800-514-3849.

“We thank the community for their support and look forward to a successful and safe Youth Fair in November,” the news release stated.