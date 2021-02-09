Police need help identifying man found dead in Miami-Dade rubbish fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead body.

According to police, the victim was found dead in a rubbish fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Detectives released a facial composite of the man who died. He is believed to have been between 20 and 30 years old and 5-foot-8.

MDPD Homicide Detectives need your help to identify the below-pictured victim, who was discovered deceased on February 5, 2021, in the area of 18941 NE 1 Place. Anyone that can assist in identifying the victim is asked to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/rpZ4b6ji0I — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 8, 2021

The victim was found in the area of Northeast 1st Place and 188th Street on Friday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the victim is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.