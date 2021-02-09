72ºF

Police need help identifying man found dead in Miami-Dade rubbish fire

Authorities found a man deceased in a rubbish fire in Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead body.

According to police, the victim was found dead in a rubbish fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Detectives released a facial composite of the man who died. He is believed to have been between 20 and 30 years old and 5-foot-8.

The victim was found in the area of Northeast 1st Place and 188th Street on Friday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the victim is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

