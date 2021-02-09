Rodent droppings with your pizza and sushi?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State records show three South Florida kitchens were ordered shut last week due to roach and rodent issues.

According to records, both roach and rodent issues were found inside Star Chigua’s Pizza in Hialeah and over 125 rodent droppings were found inside Sushi Mann Express and Food Art Catering in Fort Lauderdale.

Roach, hand washing and cleanliness issues were found inside China Express in Miami Gardens.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***STAR CHIGUA’S PIZZA

1570 WEST 43RD PLACE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/3/21

15 VIOLATIONS

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 12 rodent droppings on the floor next to the ice cream chest freezer in front of the air handler in the kitchen, also observed approximately 2 rodent droppings on the floor next to kitchen upright freezer across from cook stove.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in the kitchen under the mop sink on a glue board on the floor with 4 dead roaches. Also observed 3 live roaches and 10 dead roaches on a glue board on the floor under the 3 door reach in refrigerator in the back kitchen area.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***CHINA EXPRESS RESTAURANT

4731 NW 183RD STREET

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 2/3/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor next to the cook equipment. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor next to the front kitchen door. Observed 30+ live roaches on the wall between the wall and a double door reach in cooler next to the restroom inside the kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed +10 dead roaches on the floor behind the prep table reach in cooler inside the kitchen next to the front door of the kitchen.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Behind the cook equipment and under three compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source. Observed frozen fishes inside reach in freezer unable to verify source.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked rice (47°F - Hot Holding) sprouts (63°F - Cold Holding) for less than 4 hours as per operator located at cook line in kitchen, operator placed inside reach in cooler.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Discussed and e-mailed big 6 poster to operator.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed wood and container with utensils inside hand washing sink. Operator removed during the inspection.”

***SUSHI MANN EXPRESS & FOOD ART CATERING

220 SW 31ST

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/4/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Under can racks next to walk in cooler, observed over 50 rodent droppings on floor, over 30 rodent droppings on can racks. On cook line 15 rodent droppings under oven on rack. 30 rodent droppings next to back of charcoal on oven stand on cook line Employee began cleaning areas.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead roaches in oven on cook line . Area clean and sanitized.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Tray of raw salmon over cooked gravy , items were inverted.”

“Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. Observed at prep station, chlorine sanitizer at 200 ppm, corrected to 100 ppm.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”