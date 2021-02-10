Broward high school student named to Biden COVID-19 task force

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – South Florida will have a voice on one of President Joe Biden’s newest task forces — and a precocious one at that.

Vincent Toranzo, a senior at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, is among 12 non-federal members named Wednesday to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Their mission is to “provide recommendations for addressing health inequities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and for preventing such inequities in the future,” the White House said.

Toranzo is the State Secretary of the Florida Association of Student Councils. He’s been working for Biden since the early days of his presidential campaign, Toranzo said in an article posted by his high school’s student newspaper this past fall.

“It is the first campaign I have ever participated in and has been a once in a lifetime experience,” Toranzo told The Chat student paper. “My role of the campaign consisted of being National Co-Chair of High School Students for Biden, being on the Student Leadership Council, and serving as a graphic design fellow for the campaign.”

In announcing Toranzo’s role on the task force, the White House said the following:

“Vincent C. Toranzo is an active student from Broward County, Florida. Mr. Toranzo has experience with the inner workings of municipality functions. He serves as the State Secretary of the Florida Association of Student Councils advocating for the inclusion of student voices in their community, such as assistance to foster children and the assurance of students’ safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Toranzo was awarded the U.S. President’s Award for Educational Excellence and a Citizenship Award for School and Public Service from his local U.S. congresswoman.”

The administration says it hopes to combat the pandemic’s “disproportionate impact on some of our most vulnerable communities.”

