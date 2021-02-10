Judge: Mother who shot son must undergo mental health evaluation

Gwendolyn Whitfield-Dorsey, of Fort Lauderdale, will face two counts of first-degree attempted murder, police say after she was arrested Tuesday in a shooting that injured two.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy remained at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday after officers accused his mother of shooting him and a man in Fort Lauderdale.

Gwendolyn Whitfield-Dorsey appeared in front of Broward Circuit Court Judge Tabitha Blackmon during a virtual hearing to face two counts of attempt premeditated murder.

During the hearing, a defense attorney said the 32-year-old mother worked at Publix.

Blackmon ordered Whitfield-Dorsey to undergo a mental health evaluation and to avoid all contact with her son and the man who was injured.

Officers arrested Whitfield-Dorsey on Tuesday near the intersection of Southwest 29th Avenue and Southwest 13th Court in the River Run neighborhood.