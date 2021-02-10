77ºF

North Miami Senior High School on lockdown due to ‘police investigation’

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Education, Miami-Dade County
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that North Miami Senior High School had been placed on lockdown “as a precaution due to an active police investigation.”

She said there is an additional police presence on campus.

Local 10 News received reports that someone made a threat toward the school, however authorities and school officials have not yet confirmed that information.

No other details were immediately released.

