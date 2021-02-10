Police search for man who burglarized Sweetwater police vehicle in Miami

Surveillance image shows man who police say burglarized a Sweetwater police vehicle that was parked in Miami.

MIAMI – Miami police detectives are searching for a man who they said was captured on surveillance video running away after breaking into a Sweetwater police vehicle.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 36th Street.

According to authorities, the officer parked his marked patrol vehicle at his home around 11 p.m. Thursday and discovered that it had been broken into around 11 a.m. the next morning.

Police said the rear windshield was shattered and the thief, who was wearing a marijuana-inspired mask and a Rugrats backpack, stole various items, including a flashlight, vest and ammunition.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305- 603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.