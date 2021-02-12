Grieving mother: COVID-19 victim was proud BSO employee, Lauderhill Broncos football coach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is grieving with Alfreda Chance, whose 43-year-old son died of complications with COVID-19.

Stephan Adams worked as a detention aid at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach for two years. She said he wore his uniform with pride.

“He loved BSO and I believe they loved him,” Chace said. “He loved that job from the time he applied to it.”

Adams died on Jan. 30, and BSO learned the cause of death on Thursday, according to Sheriff Gregory Tony, who wrote on Twitter that BSO was in mourning.

Here at BSO, we mourn the loss of a beloved member of our BSO family. Detention Aide Stephan Adams, 43, died on January 30, and BSO learned today that his death was caused by COVID-19. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Stephan. You will be missed but never forgotten. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dYedYRi6KE — Sheriff Gregory Tony (@bsosherifftony) February 11, 2021

“Stephan was a great person, if he was your friend, you had a friend to the end,” Chance said. “Anything he could do for you, he would do it ― out of the kindness in his heart.”

During his free time, Adams volunteered as a youth football coach for the Lauderhill Broncos. Chance said he loved to keep her updated on the team’s progress.

“He was a team player. He led by example,” Chance said. “He was never a follower.”

Chance said that what she will miss most about her son is his smile. Adams died a few days before Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Juan Llanes also died of complications with COVID-19.