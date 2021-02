Officers handcuffed a man after he barricaded himself in a home on Monday in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade police officers surrounded a home on Monday in Miami Gardens.

Officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the home along Northwest 187th Terrace, between Northwest 41st Avenue and Northwest 39th Court.

Officers handcuffed a man who had refused to come out of the home and no one was injured, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Sandra Antonio and Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.