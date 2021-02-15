General public may have access to COVID-19 vaccine sooner than initially expected

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to South Florida.

So far, more than 2.3 million people have been vaccinated in the state.

Vaccine Sites remain open across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as seniors are getting their second shots.

The general public may get them sooner too, but it’s only because health officials have said that not enough people want it.

“It’s simply not enough,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller. “The studies I’ve seen show anywhere from 55-70 percent will get vaccinated. If that’s the case, by May we’re going to start to slow down. At that point in time, we will for the first time, have more vaccine than people to give it to.”

It’s a trend being seeing across the state.

A number of people saying no when the shots become available

“In order to get herd immunity, we need to be up to the 80-85 percent,” Geller said.

Geller said it’s about education, adding it’ll take a big effort across political and cultural landscapes.

“This isn’t a South Florida problem,” he said. “It’s a national problem, and we’re going to need national, credible leaders.”

The health department is warning that the pandemic can just keep going if not enough people choose to get vaccinated.