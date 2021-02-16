Police: 16-year-old killed after approaching vehicle at drive-through ATM in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – Authorities have identified Nimikae Clarke, 16, as the person who was fatally shot over the weekend after approaching someone at a drive-through ATM in Kendall.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Bank on Southwest 137th Avenue and Kendall Drive.

According to police, the victim was at the drive-through in a white pickup truck when he was approached by Clarke and a confrontation ensued.

Police said Clarke was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was also shot in the upper body and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have not said whether robbery was the motive behind the incident, but confirmed they are searching for a third person involved, who they believe is “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.