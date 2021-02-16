South Florida lawyer whose pants caught fire charged with cocaine possession

MIAMI – A former South Florida lawyer whose pants caught on fire during a 2017 arson trial is facing a cocaine possession charge, authorities say.

A Miami-Dade police report says 32-year-old Stephen Gutierrez was pulled over on Monday night for a broken headlight.

Officials say an officer noted a bulge in Gutierrez’s pocket, which he thought was a knife. Police say the bulge turned out to be a cylinder containing cocaine.

Gutierrez made headlines four years ago when his pants caught fire in court as he was explaining that a burned vehicle was a result of spontaneous combustion.