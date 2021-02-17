911 calls released from fatal Sunrise shooting that killed 2 FBI agents

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chilling 911 calls made when two FBI agents were shot and killed have been released.

The agents were serving a warrant in Sunrise when the gunfire rang out.

A total of 22 minutes of phone calls were released Tuesday.

In the calls, panicked voices described hearing a barrage of bullets echoing through the community.

FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed. Three other agents were injured in the shooting.

RELATED LINKS

Family, friends, colleagues gather Sunday to remember life of slain FBI agent Daniel Alfin

FBI, family, friends salute slain FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at memorial

Ad

Sunrise police had been called to FBI killer’s apartment before