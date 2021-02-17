Worker killed when steel beam falls on him in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a fatal industrial accident that left a man dead in Oakland Park last week.

The incident was reported shortly before noon Thursday at Steel Fabricators LLC located at 721 E. Prospect Road.

According to authorities, the victim, Juan Ayala, 58, of Miami Gardens, was welding an I-beam when it somehow became dislodged and fell on him.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded to the business and Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene, and Ayala’s body was transported to the ME’s office for a post-mortem examination.

No foul play is suspected.