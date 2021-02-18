Boil water notice rescinded for most of northern Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Broward County was issued a boil water notice this week due to a lightning strike at Broward’s 2A water treatment plant, but that notice was rescinded Thursday for most of the affected areas.

According to Broward County officials, Coconut Creek, including the Hillsboro Pines neighborhood, is the only area that has not yet gotten their bacteriological sample results back at this time, so residents there remain under the boil water notice.

According to the county, the lightning strike “impacted the capabilities of the pumping station, which resulted in very little to low water pressure in all of Lighthouse Point, northern portions of Pompano Beach and parts of Deerfield Beach.”

Those in the Coconut Creek area are advised to continue boiling water for one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, cleaning dishes or brushing teeth.