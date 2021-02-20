Family shocked but alright after SUV is driven into their Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Extensive damage was left behind after a car slammed into a Broward County home.

A dark colored SUV was seen being towed away from the bizarre scene in Pembroke Pines.

It was a scary Saturday afternoon for the family living at the home on Southwest 13th Street.

An SUV was driven into a home in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

Everything happened just before 1 p.m. when the SUV barreled into the home. A mattress and belongings that look like bedroom items could be seen through the giant hole left by the vehicle.

Local 10′s Saira Anwer was at the home as people removed items from inside that SUV.

Miraculously there was only one reported injury.

The homeowners said their family was not injured and indicated it may have been the driver of the SUV who got hurt, but luckily survived this crash.