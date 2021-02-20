WATCH: Bodycam video shows women in 30s, 40s caught posing as seniors to get COVID vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released Friday shows deputies scolding two Florida women who tried to pose as seniors so they could get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said two women came to the Orange County Convent Center site Wednesday “dressed up as grannies” so they could receive the shot.

Right now, Florida is only vaccinating those 65 and older, as well as health care workers.

The body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t appear to show the 44-year-old woman and the 34-year-old woman in disguises as Pino described. Both are wearing glasses, as Pino said, and one had a gray beanie on her head.

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t comment on whether they were wearing disguises at any point.

“You know what you have done? You’ve stolen a vaccine from someone that needs it more than you and now you’re not going to get your second one,” a deputy told the pair. “So that’s a whole waste of time we just wasted here on this. So, we’re at that point right here but just for your selfishness of stealing a vaccine.”

Ultimately, they were given a trespass warning but no arrests were made and they are not facing charges.