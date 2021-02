DAVIE, Fla. – One person was injured during a car crash on Monday afternoon near Liberty Park in Davie.

According to Sarah Andeara, a spokeswoman for the Davie Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Southwest 136th Street and Southwest Eighth Street.

Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the person who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries to Broward General Hospital, according to Andeara.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report