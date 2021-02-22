COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Vizcaya Park in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A new COVID-19 vaccination site for healthcare professionals and Miramar residents who are 65 and up opens Monday at Vizcaya Park in Miramar.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said in a news release that the vaccination site at 14200 SW 55th Street will provide “hundreds of vaccinations to our most vulnerable residents.”

The location is also open to members of the Southcentral/Southeast Focal Point Senior Center.

Appointments are required.

To make an appointment, call 954-602-HELP(4357).

Appointments will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Individuals may also register by visiting Miramarfl.gov/Vaccine.