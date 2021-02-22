Florida Keys man masturbated in front of sunbathing woman, deputies say

Amado Dominguez-Quevedo, 56, faces charges of exposure of sexual organs and aggravated battery.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A Big Pine Key man faces multiple charges after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he masturbated in front of a sunbathing woman and then fought with her boyfriend.

Amado Dominguez-Quevedo, 56, faces charges of exposure of sexual organs and aggravated battery.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy responded to Horseshoe Beach at Mile Marker 35 near Big Pine Key at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

When the deputy got there, several people were restraining Dominguez-Quevedo.

A female victim told investigators that she fell asleep sunbathing and “awoke to someone moaning and saw the suspect standing near her, masturbating,” deputies say.

Her boyfriend had been snorkeling in the water, deputies say, but he got out to confront Dominguez-Quevedo, who is accused of then striking him and biting him after the boyfriend got the suspect in a chokehold.

Dominguez-Quevedo was taken to jail after several witnesses corroborated the victims’ version of events, the sheriff’s office said.