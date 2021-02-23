FBI, DOJ and postal agents swarm Broward neighborhood

WEST PARK, Fla. – Residents of a Broward community were confused Tuesday morning when a fleet of unmarked vehicles full of federal agents arrived in their neighborhood.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the agents swarmed a block of SW 32nd Avenue in West Park. The scene is about two blocks south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, and the investigation was focused on a white house.

The FBI, the Department of Justice even the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were part of the investigation. Agents could be seen coming and going from the home as neighbors looked on.

Gloved agents could also be seen searching a silver convertible and a black GMC Yukon parked outside the house.

Police blocked traffic on either side of the home, but the scene began to clear at 10:45 a.m.

Local 10 News has reached out to several law enforcement sources who say they can’t yet release details about the investigation.