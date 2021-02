BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – People in a West Broward community, are keeping an eye on some new neighbors.

Scott Rogers spotted a giant swarm of bees in the Silver Lakes community and is keeping his distance.

He shared a video with Local 10 of what looks like thousands of bees in a tree near his home.

Experts say it’s best to leave swarms like this alone, because they are so important to so many ecosystems.