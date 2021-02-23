Woman arrested in Broward arson that caused $4 million in damage

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman is in custody and facing 11 arson charges after investigators say she was the one hiding under garbage bags who torched a Waste Pro location in Pompano Beach.

It happened back in October, and the blaze caused more than $4 million worth of damage, including the destruction of multiple trucks.

Saprell Frazier, 43 of Miami Gardens, has been arrested and is being held without bond, court records show. She is also facing one burglary charge.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News showed it was around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 when a suspect wrapped in garbage bags broke into the facility.

The video showed that person — who authorities now say was Frazier — walking toward the garbage trucks and lighting them on fire, before going inside and using a clear liquid as an accelerant to cause even more damage.

As for why she allegedly did it, that’s still unclear.