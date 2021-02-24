2 arrested, 1 sought after chaotic South Beach chase, police say

Detectives have two suspects, ages 15 and 18, in custody who face charges in connection with a chaotic chase on Sunday in South Beach, and they were searching for a third on Tuesday night.

Officers identified him as 18-year-old Joseph Rostran.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, motor officers were conducting traffic enforcement near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road when they spotted the black Cadillac.

Officers believe Isariel Delestre was driving the stolen car when he ran a stop sign and struck another officer’s motorcycle near Second Street and Ocean Drive.

After a chaotic chase, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday, an 18-year-old man surrendered on Monday and detectives are searching for an 18-year-old suspect on Tuesday.

Delestre got out of the car leaving a 15-year-old boy to take the wheel. Officers followed him through Lummus Park along Ocean Drive. With a flat tire, the boy stopped near Sixth Street and Washington Avenue and ran out, police said.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old boy after the chaotic chase through busy pedestrian areas that officers said caused three separate hit-and-run crashes. The boy didn’t have a driver’s license. Detectives found a loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine in the car.

A stolen car was involved in three hit-and-run crashes during a police chase on Sunday in Miami Beach.

Karen and Bill Buochard said they have lived in Miami Beach for more than a decade and they can’t believe the air of lawlessness that they have witnessed in the city this year.

That same day, after the chaotic chase, video shows Collins Avenue came to a standstill when a man started to toss cash around and people rushed to pick it up.

Karen Bouchard said the party has just gotten out of control.

“Loud music still goes on,” she said. “The open drinking and the containers when we were walking back to our place. Passing the bottle around right there on the street.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he wants to get rid of the Entertainment District in South Beach. During Spring Break, the city is ending all liquor sales there by 8 p.m.

The 15-year-old suspect in the Sunday chase is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Isariel Delestre, 18, surrendered to police on Monday night to face charges in a police chase on Sunday in South Beach. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Delestre, 18, surrendered on Monday night and appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, false imprisonment, fleeing and eluding marked police cars at high speed, and resisting arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Rostran’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.