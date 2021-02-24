City of Miramar starts construction on new Park and Ride Lot

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The City of Miramar has announced construction plans for a new Park and Ride lot along east Hiatus Road, between Pembroke Road and Miramar Boulevard.

The facility would support the I-95 Express service to Downtown Miami and Brickell. It will accommodate more than 440 cars and will include electric charging stations for 20 cars.

It will also have the capability to charge electric buses.

The new Miramar Park and Ride lot will also include 911 cell towers and security cameras for enhanced safety.

It is scheduled to be completed in April of 2022.