How to get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich in Miami (while supporting a good cause)

Popeyes chicken sandwich. Image via @SOBEWFF on Instagram taken by @seefooddiet.nyc.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’ve been craving a Popeyes chicken sandwich (but needed a good excuse to get one), you’re in luck — the SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market is coming back this weekend, and this time, with some good ol’ fast food.

After launching in January, the SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road is returning this Sunday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the legendary Miami Beach street. The market is free to enter.

This time, a special edition Popeyes food truck will be on the premises giving away 500 free chicken sandwiches to visitors (and wandering locals, alike).

Therefore, in order to grab your free sandwich, arrive early.

The market, which features delicious bites from local businesses and restaurants across South Florida, was created as a celebration in honor of the festival’s 20th anniversary. The festival, which initially would have been in February, has been postponed to May 20-23. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Ad

The SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market also gives up-and-coming restaurants, bakeries, eateries, and startups a chance to showcase their delicious creations.

For more information and for a complete list of vendors, visit www.sobewff.org/market.