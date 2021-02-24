Surveillance video captures vehicle plowing into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Surveillance video showed the moments a car plowed right into a home in Pembroke Pines.

The home is located off Southwest 13th Street and 71st Avenue.

The homeowner’s son told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that the car crashed into his 17-year-old sister’s room.

Fortunately, she had just gotten up to go to the restroom at the time of the crash, which happened on Saturday afternoon.

His mother, he said, was on her couch and was thrown across the room.

The damage inside the home was extensive.

Remarkable, that man’s mother had just some minor scrapes and bruises.

As for the driver, there has been no word on whether he will be facing any charges.