Woman accused of stealing $15,000 diamond ring in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a woman who they said stole a $15,000 diamond ring in Key West.

Detectives believe the woman may be from Homestead, but could be residing in the Lower Keys.

She is described by authorities as a white, possibly Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a floral one-piece jumpsuit at the time of the incident.

Police said the stolen ring is a 14-karat, white gold, size 7 ring that has three diamonds.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tipsters will remain anonymous.