Men accused of selling drugs on ‘darknet’ in exchange for Bitcoin

WEST PARK, Fla. – Federal agents swarmed a neighborhood in West Park on Tuesday and took two men into custody following an undercover investigation.

On Thursday, Local 10 News learned that those men are being accused of selling narcotics, including fentanyl, online in exchange for Bitcoin as payment.

Sky 10 was above the scene Tuesday on Southwest 32nd Avenue in West Park as the investigation was focused on a white house.

According to the suspects’ indictments, one of the defendants, Luis Miguel Teixeira-Spencer, sold the pills on “darknet markets,” including AlphaBay, Dream, Wall Street and Empire.

Authorities said the pills were often described as “oxycodone M30,” but some advertisements stated that the pills in fact contained fentanyl.

According to the indictment, one post read, “these pills are pressed with just the right amount of fentanyl no hot spots to overdose solid product all the way around I been around for years since alpha bay days those that know me same product as before MONEY BACK GUARANTEE.”

Ad

Authorities said the narcotics were sold between February 2017 and February of this year.

Undercover detectives made five purchases from Teixeira-Spencer from March 2019 to June 2019, the indictment stated.

According to the indictment, the packages were mailed from South Florida, as well as Rhode Island, to buyers across the country.

Authorities said the other defendant, Olatunji Dawodu, dropped off some of the packages in a USPS mailbox in July 2019 and August 2019.

Law enforcement officials seized one of the packages to investigate and discovered that it “contained pills similar in appearance to the pills purchased during the undercover and darknet market purchases,” the indictment read.

According to the indictment, both Dawodu and Teixeira-Spencer were captured on surveillance video frequenting a storage facility in Davie, which was used for their illegal business.

The men both face charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.