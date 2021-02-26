Miami man wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off

MIAMI – He didn’t take the top prize, but a Miami man surely can’t complain about winning $1 million by playing the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game.

Morris McCarty, 68, decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000, Florida Lottery announced.

McCarty bought the $20 ticket at Total Food, which is at 7777 NW 17th Avenue. The store receives a bonus commission of $2,000.

$5,000,000 LUCK launched in September 2019 and offers more than $329 million in cash prizes, lottery officials say, including six top prizes of $5 million.

The news of McCarty’s win comes just after a Broward County man scored a $1 million prize on a scratcher.

Florida Lottery reports that scratch-offs account for about 75% of their ticket sales and generated more than $1 billion into the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

