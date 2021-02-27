Broward Health runs out of COVID-19 vaccine appointments after expanding eligibility

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Leonida Lipshy, RN in the COVID unit at the Broward Health Medical Center, prepares to inoculate a frontline caregiver with a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward Health Medical Center began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers last week with the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and are continuing to inoculate frontline caregivers with both of the vaccines after the arrival of the Moderna. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Health announced on Friday that there will soon be COVID-19 vaccines available for adults who live with conditions such as cancer and pulmonary fibrosis, women who are pregnant, and people who are obese or smoke.

The first appointments available quickly ran out. According to Jennifer Smith, a spokeswoman for Broward Health, patients who belong to one of 18 increased-risk groups will be able to make an appointment for the vaccine soon.

“We encourage the community to frequently check BrowardHealth.org for updates on when more vaccine appointments will become available,” Smith wrote on Friday evening.

The other qualifying conditions are asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, immune deficiencies, liver disease, neurologic conditions, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell, thalassemia, and diabetes.

For more information about Broward Health’s vaccination campaign and to get updates on vaccine availability, visit this page.

