Coral Gables high school football coach is safe, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers reported on Friday that Roger Pollard, the head football coach at Coral Gables Senior High School who had vanished on Tuesday night, was found safe.

Miami-Dade detectives and Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho asked the public for help finding him. Pollard’s wife, Shay Moen, first shared her distress on Facebook on Wednesday saying no one had seen or talked to him.

On Thursday, Moen said through tears that all she wanted was for Pollard to return to their home in Miami-Dade County. Police officers didn’t say where Pollard had been.