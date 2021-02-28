Funeral services held for Miccosukee police officer killed in car crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A funeral procession was held for Miccosukee Police Officer Horacio Dominguez, who was killed in a car crash last weekend.

The service took place Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium on the campus of Florida International University in West Miami-Dade County.

Family, friends and fellow officers attended the ceremony to say their final goodbyes.

Dominguez was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army National Guard before becoming an officer with the Miccosukee Police Department.

He was killed in a single-car crash in Collier County last Sunday.

Authorities said he was driving west on Alligator Ally when his vehicle suffered a tire blowout, causing his car to flip several times.

Dominguez was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 43 years old and leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

RELATED LINKS

Miccosukee police officer dies after being ejected in single-vehicle rollover crash