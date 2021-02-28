Miami-Dade commissioner, several police departments hold gun buyback event

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A gun buyback event was held Sunday morning in North Miami.

The safer communities gun buyback event took place at Ronald Book Athletic Stadium.

Residents were asked to trade in their guns for either $150 gift cards or a laptop computer.

Each gun was worth one gift card or computer.

The event was hosted by Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the North Miami Police Department, in partnership with the Sunny Isles Police Department, Bal Harbour Police Department, Biscayne Park Police Department, Bay Harbour Islands Police Department, Surfside Police Department and Miami Beach Police Department.