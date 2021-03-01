Body found along canal bank in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after the body of a man was found lying on a canal bank Monday morning.

The body was discovered near the Majestic Gardens apartment complex at 4046 NW 19th St.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

He said Homicide and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.