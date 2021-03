HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A bicyclist was airlifted to the Jackson South Trauma Center Tuesday morning after being struck by a car in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Eighth Street.

According to Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales, the driver remained at the scene.

Traffic investigators responded to the area to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be cited or face charges.