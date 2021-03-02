Coast Guard suspends search for missing pilot off Boca Raton

Brendan Spratt went missing while flying his plane on Sunday, Feb. 28.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night for an 87-year-old missing pilot off Boca Raton.

The search for Brenden Spratt was suspended at 8:30 p.m.

According to Coast Guard officials, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center personnel alerted District Seven watchstanders around 11:30 a.m. Friday about a downed Lancair 320 with at least one person on board.

The small plane reportedly went down about 15 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

Officials said Spratt’s son told watchstanders that his father last checked in at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.

“He was reportedly flying from Spruce Creek to Boca Raton and was scheduled to land the same day in a private community that had its own airstrip,” a news release from the Coast Guard stated.

“The decision to suspend a case is never an easy one,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, a command duty officer for District Seven. “Our greatest sympathies go out to the Spratt family during this time.”

Coast Guard officials said they searched about 15,955 square miles – about double the area of New Jersey.

No debris from the plane was ever found.