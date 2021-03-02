Miami-Dade man hits for $500,000 on scratch-off

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man revealed a top prize on his $5 scratch ticket — and it was worth half a million bucks.

Leonardo Morales, 55, was a $500,000 winner on the Diamond Mine 9X scratch-off, Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

That particular game launched in December and features over $48 million in total cash prizes.

Morales bought the lucky ticket at Gaby Grocery Discount (1090 East 17th Street in Hialeah), lottery officials said.

