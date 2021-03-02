Miami man wins big in Mega Millions drawing

MIAMI – A Miami man is a Mega Millionaire.

Felipe Castell, 69, hit for a $1 million prize in the multistate Mega Millions drawing earlier this year, Florida Lottery announced this week.

It was the Jan. 15 drawing when Castell’s quick pick matched all five of the numbers on the white balls. He didn’t match the Mega Ball, which would have delivered an even larger prize.

Castell bought his ticket at Tom Thumb at 18400 SW 177th Avenue in Miami. The store gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

