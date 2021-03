Miami police are searching for Kiara Romero, 16, who was reported missing last month.

MIAMI – City of Miami detectives are asking the public’s help locating a teenage girl who went missing last month.

Kiara Romero, 16, was reported missing Feb. 16 from 2081 NW 30th Street, police say.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with blue ripped jeans.

She is about 5-feet-1 and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.