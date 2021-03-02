Missing man with dementia found safe by Hallandale Beach PD

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police were searching Tuesday for a missing 83-year-old man who they say had been diagnosed with dementia.

Authorities later confirmed that Hallandale Beach police officers found Antonios Tsivoulis, who had last been seen in the 1300 block of South Hiatus Road.

Police said Tsivoulis was not harmed during the time he was missing.