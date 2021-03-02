Police: Missing teenage girl from Louisiana may be headed to South Florida

MIAMI – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last month in Kenner, Louisiana, is believed by authorities to possibly be heading to South Florida, specifically to Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Karina Tzoy-Pu was last seen on Feb. 15.

She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Authorities believe she may be traveling with a Hispanic male, who she was seen leaving with in a red GMC pickup truck with license plate MVG8171.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Kenner Police Department in Louisiana at 504-712-2222.