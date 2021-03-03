Man reports seeing human remains in water near Miami Seaquarium, police divers respond

MIAMI, Fla. – Divers with Miami Dade Police responded to a marina near the Miami Seaquarium on Wednesday afternoon after reports of human remains near the north side of the Bear Cut Bridge.

Police said they met with a man who said he spotted human remains in the water. Investigators said that the man described himself as an archaeologist who is familiar what human bones look like.

The search is now a joint investigation of the Miami Dade Police, Key Biscayne Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

When Local 10 arrived at the scene, divers were suiting up to go in the water to see if they could find what the man had described to them. But, investigators told Local 10 that the witness was having trouble telling police exactly where he spotted the remains.

There may be a connection with what the person possibly spotted from an incident from two months ago. This was the area where the United States Coast Guard was searching for a boater who vanished after a collision. Parts of a body were discovered by the Coast Guard at that time. The collision, on Jan. 4, claimed the life of 33-year-old Spencer Sheridan.

There is still no word on if these two incidents are related.

