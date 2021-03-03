Suspected serial power tool thief arrested by BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of being a serial power tool thief who targeted Home Depot stores throughout Broward County has been arrested, authorities announced this week.

Alain Carre, 39, was arrested Feb. 25 in Lauderdale Lakes in connection with thefts from Home Depot stores in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Sunrise.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that there is also “a warrant for his arrest for a theft in Palm Beach County and two pending cases against Carre in North Miami.”

According to authorities, Carre stole mainly Milwaukee brand power tools during the alleged crime spree.

He is accused of committing at least 11 thefts at Home Depot stores since Jan. 15, stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise.

Carre faces multiple charges, including grand theft, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing or eluding law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Records show Carre has previously been convicted in theft cases.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.