Surveillance video released of person sought in fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a man who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting last month.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in front of a business in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

The video shows a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants exiting a vehicle shortly before the shooting occurred.

Police said the shooting occurred off camera and then the man is seen running back toward the vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

The victim, Sheldon Daniel, 39, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives have recovered the vehicle seen in the video, but the suspected gunman remains at large.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-5898, Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.