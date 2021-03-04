Teen killed in accidental shooting now helping others after having made decision to donate his organs

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members are remembering a teenager who was killed in an accidental shooting.

Loved ones saying that from a very early age, Michael Falcon just wanted to help others.

Lilian Ascunse is Michael’s mother. She told Local 10 News Michael recently decided he wanted to be a marine.

“He was special. Loving. My loving son,” said Lilian. “He told me mom I want to serve. I love America.”

He joined the youth program Young Marines and the JROTC and made the decision while getting his driver’s license to help others even after he’s gone.

“He told them, ‘Yes, I want to be an organ donor so if something happens to me I can help other people,’” Lilian said.

Michael’s young life was cut short exactly one week ago.

While handling a 1980s revolver at his grandmother’s house, he shot himself in what his mom said was a freak accident.

Miami-Dade police are still investigating.

Michael was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, but did not survive. And eventually, the decision he made to donate his organs would be carried out.

“I’m so proud of you Michael,” Lilian said. “I’m so proud of you.”

In her time of grief, Lillian, a nurse, thought of one of her own patients and her sick spouse, and arranged for Estrella Forero’s husband Eduardo to receive Michael’s kidney.

“I told her I want your husband to live and my son to live through your husband,” Lilian said.

A priceless gift of life, even after death. So far, Michael’s organs have helped save the lives of at least four people.

“I felt that I honored my son and my son was happy,” Lilian said.

Loved ones started a GoFundMe Page to help with the costs of Michael’s death. To visit the page, click here.