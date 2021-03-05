Distribution of Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine underway in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-10 vaccine is underway at the new government site at Miami Dade College North Campus in Westview.

The FEMA-supported and state-run center opens at 7 a.m. on Friday at 11380 NW 27th Ave. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava plans on being there about 11 a.m. Appointments are not required.

The final count of doses distributed on Thursday was about 2,800, and more than 1,100 were Johnson & Johnson, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Related link: State’s site to pre-register for a vaccine

The two satellite locations distributed nearly 475 doses. At the Ronseli Park, 250 SW 114 Ave., in Sweetwater, pharmacists distributed 298 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ad

At the Florida City at the Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave., pharmacists distributed about 120 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 55 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Denise Hotze was among the dozens who waited on Thursday outside of the white airconditioned tents in Westview just hoping that they could be next.

“They told us that maybe some people don’t show up for their appointments,” Hotze said.

Some of the people who waited outside didn’t meet Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligibility requirements: People older than 65 years old, K-12 school employees, firefighters, law enforcement personnel older than 55, and people with a high-risk medical condition.

People with high-risk medical conditions are required to provide a specific form provided by the Florida Department of Health. A doctor’s prescription does not suffice.

Ad

For more information about how to pre-register for a vaccine in Florida, visit the state’s page or call any of these three Miami-Dade County lines: 1-888-499-0840, 1-888-256-8918, or 1-833-540-2065.