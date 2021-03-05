FEMA site at Miami-Dade College sees uptick after Gov. announcement for school employees

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Exuberance from Miami-Dade County Public School workers who showed up Thursday afternoon at the Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, the site of FEMA supported, state-run vaccination sites.

For Pre K to 12 school employees 50-years-of-age or older, state planners say you can go to any state-run vaccine site.

If you are a school employee between the ages of 18- to 49-years-old, you can only go to the FEMA supported, state-run vaccination sites, which includes the main hub at Miami-Dade North Campus. The site has a daily dose capacity of 3,000 doses. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I am just ever so grateful we got it done, we are protecting ourselves so we can protect our children,” said M-DCPS Transportation Department employee Ann Kilby, “We are heading up, we are not going backwards, we are heading up.” #VaccineRollout ▶️ More: https://t.co/iCoe4pwHsi https://t.co/T8CKoEkqCo pic.twitter.com/rX5FTCkvUe — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 5, 2021

Two other sites for the 18 to 49-year-old school employees are one located in Sweetwater at Ronseli Park (250 Southwest 114th Ave.) and in Florida City at the Youth Activity Center (650 Northwest 5th Ave.). Both are offering 500 doses daily and are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Employees who want a vaccination must show a school identification, according to state planners.

Ad

In addition to Pre K to 12 school employees, the federal vaccination sites serve seniors 65 and old, firefighters and law enforcement 50 years of age and older and individuals with a physician-signed Department of Health Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form.

The Florida Department of Health released via Twitter a copy of the form a physician must use to certify someone is extremely vulnerable to the virus and eligible to receive the vaccine. A rule goes into effect on Friday that only those with the proper forms will be able to get the vaccine. A doctor’s note or prescription from a physician’s pad will also not be acceptable.