Need for food continues, as food distribution line stretches for miles in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – More than a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the desperate need for food continues in South Florida.

Dozens of cars lined up before 7 a.m. for a food handout in Pembroke Pines on Friday. The line of cars stretched for miles along busy Pines Boulevard.

Feeding South Florida works with the City of Pembroke Pines, to distribute fresh produce, milk and other items at a drive-thru site every Friday, at the Charles F. Dodge Center, 601 SW City Center way.

The distribution runs from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. or until they reach capacity.

To find locations distributing food in your area, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19.

Feeding South Florida has been serving the community for 40 years. In 2020, the organization distributed more than 119 million pounds of food to local communities in need, making it the second largest food bank in the United States.